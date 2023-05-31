Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Benjamin Matheson, who has been reported missing. Benjamin was last seen in the vicinity of 400 Christina St East on Wednesday, May 31st, at approximately 8:30 am. Here are the details:

Missing Person:

Benjamin Matheson is a 14-year-old Indigenous male with light skin. He stands around 5’3” tall and has a medium build. He has brown curly hair and striking blue eyes. A photo of Benjamin is attached for reference.

Last Known Attire:

At the time of his disappearance, Benjamin was wearing black sweat pants, a grey Carhart hooded sweatshirt, and a camouflage hat.

Seeking Information:

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information regarding Benjamin Matheson’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have seen him or have any information that may assist in locating him, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your cooperation in sharing any relevant information is vital in helping bring Benjamin safely back to his loved ones.