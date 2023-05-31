New Fire Discovered in Northwest Region as Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Cat Lake

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region continues to face wildfire challenges as one new fire has been discovered, while efforts to control the massive blaze near Cat Lake are ongoing. Here are the latest updates:

New Fire Discovery:

As of Wednesday evening, a new fire known as Red Lake 8 has been reported in the Northwest Region. The fire spans an area of 3 hectares and is currently being held. It is located north of Red Lake.

Fire of Note: Sioux Lookout 7

The Sioux Lookout 7 fire remains a significant concern, as it has now reached a staggering size of 10,253 hectares. The fire continues to be uncontrolled, requiring the dedicated efforts of ten FireRanger crews, five helicopters, and one fixed-wing aircraft. This fire is situated north of the community of Cat Lake.

Fire Hazard Update:

The fire hazard in the Northwest region varies across different areas. While some regions maintain a low to moderate hazard, areas east of Thunder Bay continue to experience a high to extreme fire hazard.

Restricted Fire Zone Implemented:

In response to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone. Effective from Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 am local time, the Restricted Fire Zone encompasses the Districts of Kenora, Red Lake/Sioux Lookout, Dryden/Fort Frances/Atikokan, Thunder Bay/Ignace, the northwest portion of the Far North, and portions of Nipigon/Geraldton District.

Under the Restricted Fire Zone, all open air burning, including campfires, is strictly prohibited. However, portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth with extreme caution. Burning permits are suspended throughout the zone. The Restricted Fire Zone will remain in effect until further notice.

For a visual representation of the restricted fire zone, please refer to the attached map.

Report a Wildland Fire:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. If you spot a forest fire south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please call 911.

The firefighting teams and emergency services are working tirelessly to manage the ongoing wildfires in the Northwest Region. Stay informed, adhere to fire safety regulations, and remain vigilant in preventing further fire incidents.