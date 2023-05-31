KENORA – NEWS – A devastating residential fire in the City of Kenora has resulted in the loss of two lives. The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) swiftly responded to the incident and is now investigating the tragic event. Here are the details:

Fire Incident Details:

On Friday, May 26, 2023, at approximately 2:00 a.m., authorities received reports of a structural fire in the Round Lake area of Kenora. Upon arrival, police found the residential property fully engulfed in flames. The City of Kenora Fire Department had already initiated firefighting efforts at the scene.

Loss of Lives:

Regrettably, two individuals, identified as a 36-year-old and a 38-year-old from Kenora, were found within the property and pronounced deceased. The loss of these individuals has shaken the local community, and their identities are being withheld pending the notification of their families.

Investigation Underway:

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and the Kenora OPP are diligently investigating the cause of the fire. Their objective is to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Updates regarding the investigation will be provided as they become available.

Seeking Information:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. If you have any details that could assist in the investigation, please contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a confidential avenue to share information. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The loss of two lives in this residential fire has deeply affected the Kenora community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. The collaboration between the OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshal is crucial in uncovering the cause of the fire and providing closure to those affected.