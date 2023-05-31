FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A driver in Fort Frances has been charged with multiple offenses after failing to stop for police.

Here are the details of the incident:

Police Observation and Pursuit:

On May 28, 2023, around 1:00 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting routine patrol when they observed a driver committing multiple traffic violations. In an effort to address the situation, the officers initiated a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to comply, prompting a pursuit. Due to concerns for public safety, the officers decided to disengage from the pursuit.

Vehicle Located and Arrest Made:

Shortly after the pursuit was discontinued, the officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver involved in the incident. Without delay, they arrested the individual, identified as 23-year-old Elias CHAMBERS from Fort Frances.

Charges Laid:

As a result of the arrest, Elias CHAMBERS is facing several charges under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act. The charges include:

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Stop for Police

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop

Fail to Report Accident

Turn – Not in Safety

Legal Proceedings and Release:

Following the arrest, Elias CHAMBERS was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 26, 2023. The court proceedings will determine the next course of action in this case.

The OPP emphasizes their commitment to maintaining road safety and holding individuals accountable for their actions. Cases involving dangerous driving and evading police pose a significant risk to public safety, and the OPP remains dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all road users.