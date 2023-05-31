NIPIGON – NEWS – Following public complaints and valuable tips, the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated an investigation into drug trafficking within the town of Nipigon. The dedicated efforts of officers have resulted in a significant development. Here are the details:

Arrest and Charges:

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Steven MAHONEY, a 40-year-old resident of Nipigon, Ontario. On May 30, 2023, authorities apprehended the accused, who is currently in custody pending a bail hearing. MAHONEY has been charged with three counts of:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines, as outlined in Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Appealing for Information:

The OPP encourages the community to continue its support in combating the trafficking of illicit drugs. If you have any information related to such activities, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For individuals who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers provides a confidential avenue for sharing information. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca. By coming forward, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The arrest of Steven MAHONEY highlights the OPP’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking in Nipigon. Through the cooperation of the community and law enforcement, we can work together to create a safer environment. The OPP remains dedicated to identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the illegal drug trade, ensuring the well-being of our community members.