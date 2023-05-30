Sioux Lookout Fire Continues to Grow: Firefighters Mobilized to Control Wildfires in Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region remains at high risk as wildfires continue to pose challenges for fire crews. Here’s the latest update on the wildfire situation:

New Fires Detected:

By Tuesday evening, two new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region. Here are the details:

Fort Frances 3: Currently measuring 0.1 hectares, this fire remains uncontrolled. It is located west of Rainy Lake. Kenora 15: Covering an area of 0.1 hectares, this fire also remains uncontrolled. Its location is north of Dryberry Lake and east of Highway 71.

Fire of Note:

Sioux Lookout 7: This fire has rapidly grown to 6,500 hectares and remains uncontrolled. FireRanger crews, helicopters, and a fixed-wing aircraft have been deployed to combat this significant blaze. Sioux Lookout 7 is situated north of the community of Cat Lake.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The fire hazard in the Northwest Region ranges from high to extreme, with the exception of the far north and a specific area in the Fort Frances district, which display a moderate hazard. Stay informed about fire hazard conditions in your area by referring to the Interactive Map provided.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urge the public to exercise caution during any outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider alternatives such as composting or utilizing local landfills. If burning is necessary, please follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Remember the following guidelines:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always ensure you have the necessary tools and adequate water to contain the fire on-site.

Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

It is crucial to remain vigilant and adhere to safety measures during this wildfire season. Stay informed about the latest updates, follow regulations, and report any potential fire hazards promptly. Together, we can protect our communities and minimize the impact of wildfires in the Northwest Region.