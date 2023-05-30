It is vital to know ways of preventing HIV. It is a treatable condition, and you can live a fulfilling life with slight lifestyle modifications or correct treatment. You can take preventive measures to avoid HIV transmission and infection. There are numerous ways of reducing the possibility of contracting HIV. The exchange of bodily fluids can result in the transmission of HIV. Such an exchange may happen while sharing needles and having an intimate relationship. Nearly 14 % of HIV-affected people do not know about their condition and can transmit it to others if they engage in specific behaviors. According to an article on Forbes, the MPP backed by United Nations has successfully signed a crucial deal to boost access to a path-breaking HIV prevention drug. It is undoubtedly a ‘landmark deal’ with the potential to save precious lives and curbing the AIDS pandemic.

How Can You Contract HIV?

People can contract or transmit HIV only via some specific activities like injection drug use or intimate relationships. HIV may spread through various body fluids from someone infected with HIV already. These fluids are breast milk, blood, rectal fluids, semen, etc. You may minimize your possibility of contracting HIV by using contraceptives correctly, avoiding drug injections, etc. If you have to use injections, ensure you are using a sterile syringe and not sharing the injection equipment with anybody else. Anybody and everybody can take preventive measures as a safeguard against HIV.

HIV Preventive Measures

Go Through Regular Tests for STIs and HIV

Get HIV tests from a trusted clinic like Obria Medical Clinics in Oregon City. It is a good idea to convince your partner to get himself tested before indulging in any intimate interactions. You may go through routine tests to rule out STIs. It helps in minimizing the chances of transmitting the condition.

Know and Understand the Potential Risks

You must know all the HIV facts and identify the modes of transmission. You may learn about the activities that may prove hazardous and place you at an increased risk of contracting HIV. HIV spreads via intimate contact and the exchange of bodily fluids. HIV may spread from the mom to her baby during breastfeeding or pregnancy. In this context, you may debunk a few myths, associated with HIV transmission. HIV cannot get transmitted via kissing, touching, shared utensils, mosquitoes, sinks, toilets, spitting, drinking fountains, etc.

Avoid Misusing Alcohol and Drugs

Misusing drugs and even alcohol abuse can compromise your decision-making abilities. You may then feel tempted to engage in some risky behaviors that may boost your possibilities of transmitting or contracting HIV, including having unprotected intimacy. Avoid alcohol and drug abuse so that you are in a stable mental condition to make the right decision about partners and physical interactions.

Conclusion

HIV prevention is not merely about following rules. It is more about knowing the facts, the slightest details about HIV, and the risks associated with the condition. Understanding how HIV can get transmitted or contracted is pivotal to keeping HIV at bay. You should not hesitate to walk the extra mile to educate yourself about conventional and innovative ways to safeguard yourself against HIV.