Thunder Bay – Missing – Dixie VOSSEN, a 59-year-old individual, has been reported missing, and the Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating her.

According to her family, Dixie VOSSEN was last seen approximately four to five weeks ago in the vicinity of the 100 block of Miles Street East.

Dixie VOSSEN is an Indigenous female, standing at 5’7″ tall with a slim build. She has short straight black hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, there is no available information regarding her current attire, and we do not have a photograph of her at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Dixie VOSSEN, please contact the police at (807)684-1200. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.