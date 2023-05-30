In an outstanding performance, the Thunder Bay Border Cats celebrated their first game of the season with a resounding 12-0 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs.

Lucas Terilli from Eastern Central College showcased his skills, going 2-for-5 at the plate and contributing 1 run to the Cats’ impressive tally. Peter Fusek of Western Illinois University was equally impressive, going 2-for-3 and crossing the plate twice.

Caden Fiveash, representing Oklahoma College – Tonkawa, delivered a stellar performance on the mound. He secured the win after pitching an impressive 5 innings, allowing only 1 hit, 4 walks, and striking out 7 MoonDogs batters.

On the MoonDogs’ side, starting pitcher Jake Riding from Cerro Coso Community College put up a valiant effort, lasting 5 innings on the mound. Despite giving up only 4 hits and 2 walks, he managed to record 3 strikeouts throughout the evening.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats showcased their dominance in this remarkable victory, setting a strong precedent for the season ahead.