Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world, with millions of players competing in different variations of the game in casinos and at home with friends. While there are many different versions of poker, three variants have emerged as the most popular. These are Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud, and if you’re not acquainted with them, read on.

Texas Hold’em

Texas Hold’em is by far the most popular poker variant in the world, simple to learn but difficult to master, and with a good balance of luck and skill involved. It’s among the most popular games with online players, and many take advantage of an online casino bonus to get started. The wide range of promotions is ideal for beginners looking to get started, and the best part is that you can use them on other popular poker games, like the ones mentioned on this list.

In Texas Hold’em, each player is dealt two private cards (known as “hole” cards), and five community cards are dealt face-up on the table. The game is played in rounds, with betting taking place before and after each round of cards is dealt. Players use their hole cards and the community cards to make the best possible five-card hand.

Texas Hold’em is easy to follow, which makes it perfect for the silver screen—Casino Royale and Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels are just two examples of movies featuring the variant.

Omaha

Omaha—which has nothing to do with Omaha, Nebraska— is another popular poker variant, similar to Texas Hold’em in many ways but with a few key differences. In Omaha, each player is dealt four hole cards instead of two, and the five community cards are dealt face up on the table. However, in Omaha, players must use exactly two of their hole cards and three of the community cards to make the best possible five-card hand.

In Texas Hold’em, the game is played in rounds, with betting taking place before and after each round of cards is dealt. However, because players have four-hole cards instead of two, there are more possible combinations of hands, making the game more complex and challenging, and not so good for newbies to pick up. But those who are keen can still find the variant in many online casinos.

Seven Card Stud

Seven Card Stud is an older variant of poker that rose to popularity after the Second World War, and was the most widely played variant before Texas Hold’em took over. In Seven Card Stud, each player is dealt seven cards, three of which are dealt face down and four of which are dealt face up. Players use their seven cards to make the best possible five-card hand.

Unlike Texas Hold’em and Omaha, there are no community cards in Seven Card Stud, so each player’s hand is unique. The game is played in rounds, with betting taking place after each round of cards is dealt. In the final round of betting, the player with the best hand wins the pot.

While not the most well-known variant of poker, Seven Card Stud still has dramatic potential and is featured in the film Rounders.

Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud are the three most popular poker variants in the world, each with its own unique rules and strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, these three variants offer plenty of excitement and drama around the card table.