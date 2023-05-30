The accounting industry is in for a major shake-up, thanks to the visionary leadership of Jayanthi Ganapathy. With a mission to automate and streamline accounting processes, Ganapathy is leading the charge in bringing cutting-edge technology to the industry. Her companies, FinAccurate, ProcessWurks, and Boston Robotics, help small business owners with limited access to the latest tech compared to bigger companies and help them work smarter and faster.

Her passion for technology and automation is driven by a desire to create more efficient and effective accounting methods. She believes technology can help accounting professionals provide higher-quality services to clients. By leveraging technology, accounting professionals can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as data entry and invoice processing, allowing them to allocate more time to higher-value activities.

This shift in focus from manual work to strategic analysis can lead to better insights into a business’s financial performance and ultimately enable more informed decision-making. From a certified accountant to an accounting technology entrepreneur, Jayanthi Ganapathy’s journey is one of transformation and innovation. With over a decade of experience in public accounting, she saw the potential of evolving technology revolutionizing the industry.

In 2021, she created ProcessWurks, an operations management software for accounting and bookkeeping firms. The software automates tedious and time-consuming tasks, such as document management, workflow tracking, and employee performance metrics, freeing up time for accounting professionals to focus on more complicated, high-value work. Today, ProcessWurks is used by accounting firms across the United States, helping them to scale their operations and deliver better customer service.

Ganapathy did not stop there. With a vision for even greater efficiency, she founded Boston Robotics in 2021. Boston Robotics provides Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology to small accounting firms, enabling them to automate repetitive tasks, such as data entry, reconciliation, and report generation. RPA technology allows accounting professionals to spend more time analyzing data and providing insights to clients than spending hours on manual data entry.

With ProcessWurks and Boston Robotics, Ganapathy is at the forefront of the accounting industry’s digital transformation. Her commitment to novelty and efficiency is changing how accounting professionals work and helping firms of all sizes achieve greater success. As more firms embrace technology, it’s clear that Ganapathy’s vision for a more streamlined and cost-effective accounting industry is becoming a reality.