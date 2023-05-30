THUNDER BAY – LIVING – On hot days, taking your cooking outside means that you get a far cooler home or apartment, and you get the relaxation of eating outside too.

Steak on a barbecue grill is a timeless classic. The sizzle of the steak, the aroma of the smoke, and the joy of a well-grilled piece of meat are truly unmatched. However, achieving the perfect steak involves a series of well-executed steps, from selecting the right cut to the final grilling. Let’s dive into the art of grilling the perfect steak on a barbecue.

Picking the Right Steak

The Cut: The first step to a great steak is choosing the right cut. Some of the best cuts for grilling include Ribeye, T-bone, Porterhouse, and New York Strip. These cuts have a good balance of meat, fat, and flavour. The Ribeye is particularly popular due to its rich marbling, which contributes to its flavour and tenderness. Thickness: Look for a steak that is at least 1 inch to 1.5 inches thick. This thickness allows for a nice sear on the outside while ensuring the inside reaches the desired doneness without drying out. Marbling: Marbling refers to the white flecks of fat within the meat. A good level of marbling enhances flavour and tenderness. When choosing a steak, look for consistent and well-distributed marbling.

Seasoning the Steak

A well-seasoned steak can elevate your grilling to the next level. Here’s how to do it:

Salt: Salt is essential for bringing out the flavour of the steak. It’s best to salt your steak at least 40 minutes to 2 hours before grilling. This allows the salt to dissolve and be absorbed into the steak, helping to tenderize it and enhance its natural flavours. Pepper: Freshly ground black pepper adds a nice heat to the steak. Apply it just before the steak goes on the grill to prevent the pepper from burning and becoming bitter. Other seasonings: While salt and pepper can be enough, feel free to experiment with other herbs and spices. Garlic powder, onion powder, or a touch of smoked paprika can add a new dimension to your steak.

Grilling the Steak

Now comes the moment of truth: grilling the steak. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Preheat the Grill: Make sure your barbecue grill is nice and hot before the steak hits the grates. A high heat is necessary to achieve a good sear on the steak. Oil the Steak: Lightly brush the steak with oil just before placing it on the grill. This helps to prevent sticking and enhances the sear. Grilling: Place the steak on the grill. As a general rule, a 1-inch steak will need about 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Avoid moving the steak around too much to allow a crust to form. Checking Doneness: The best way to check the doneness of your steak is by using a meat thermometer. For medium-rare, aim for an internal temperature of 130-135°F (54-57°C). Resting: After grilling, let the steak rest for about 5-10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute throughout the steak, making it more tender and flavourful.

And there you have it, a step-by-step guide to picking, seasoning, and grilling the perfect steak on a barbecue. Happy grilling!