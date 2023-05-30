Dr. Henna Karna was not among those who had an early, crystal-clear vision of their future. “I don’t see myself as someone born with an innate skill so differentiated and obviously valuable that it provided immediate clarity on what I could offer the world,” she reflects. Yet today, she is recognized as one of the top five global leaders in insurance by Insurance Network News, a testament to her unique trajectory.

Born into very modest circumstances in India, Dr. Karna’s ambitions were ignited early. She was resolved to create a brighter future for herself and her family. However, the road to success was far from smooth.

Her family’s move to the United States when she was just five years old presented significant challenges. As one of the first Indian families in their area, they grappled with financial constraints, cultural barriers, and racism. However, as difficult as those times were, the struggles did not quell Dr. Karna’s spirit. Instead, they fueled her determination and resilience.

Guided by her “failure equals learn-apply-and-evolve” mantra, and a dose of family encouragement to seize opportunities and learn new skills, she pursued her academic passions, excelling in math and the sciences. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from MIT Sloan, while also completing her masters in Applied Mathematics and doctorate at the University of Massachusetts.

These stepping stones led Dr. Karna to make a significant impact in leading businesses and Fortune 100 companies, including Google, Verisk, AIG, and Board seats at Essent Group and The @ Company, to new heights. She didn’t merely adapt to the corporate world; she revolutionized it, developing patent-pending technologies and applications in the fields of AI/ML, genetic algorithms, large language models, behavioral analytics, deep neural networks, and digital data technologies.

Her tenure at Google has brought her global recognition. As the general manager and Managing Director for Google Cloud’s Risk Management and Insurance Solutions, she dramatically increased her share of voice from 5% to 90%, secured strategic partnerships, and drove an impressive 5x in revenue growth.

Her remarkable accomplishments earned her a spot among the top five global leaders in Insurtech by Insurance Network News. She has also received a slew of accolades, including ELITE Power Women, CELENT Model Insurer, and ACORD Top Women Executives. Her success stories grace the pages of prominent industry publications like Forbes, Leaders Edge, and Carrier Management.

Dr. Karna was at the forefront of revolutionizing the insurance and risk management industry through her work at Google. She has not just changed the game to make it about the end customer; she is reinventing it for a better future with risk resilience as a pillar. Given her unstoppable spirit and tireless work ethic, we can expect her to continue breaking barriers and achieving remarkable feats.

Dr. Henna Karna’s story is a testament to the power of tenacity and audacious dreams. Her journey from imagination to achievement is an inspiration to all those navigating their path, reminding us that challenges are not roadblocks but catalysts for success.

