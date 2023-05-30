If you live in Canada, it’s important to know where to go for all the latest sports news and TV listings. Regardless of whether you’re an existing sports fan, or just looking to familiarize yourself with what’s out there, there is a comprehensive site that you can check out for all your sport listing needs. Just go for sportstoday.ca. Sportstoday.ca has all the information you need together in one place.

Although the site itself is not a streaming service, it provides all the necessary information to find the sports you want, including football, where and when you want. Sportstoday.ca is truly the best online source for all things sports-related in Canada.

All the games laid out before you

If you’re a sports fan, you want all your TV scheduling clear and easy to find. Sportstoday.ca not only tells you what will be on today, by the hour, but also this week, and even past events! So you won’t miss out on anything, and you can easily reference games that have already taken place to keep up on where your favorite team stands.

And for football fans in particular, you’ll be able to get information about your favorite teams and players, and find out when all the games are on. You can set your preferences to follow specific teams, leagues, or channels. Everything is fully customizable, and you can even choose to get your schedule updates starting from midnight, or first thing in the morning, as you wish.

History of football in Canada

Now, let’s take a look at where it all started. Just as few people realize that the official national sport in Canada is actually lacrosse, there are many other aspects of sporting across the country that often go unnoticed.

Football is the second most popular sport in Canada after hockey, and sportstoday.ca will keep you up-to-date on all the CFL news, winners and losers, who is being traded, as well as which superstar graduates are being brought in from the US.

Did you know that the history of the sport goes back to 1861? It’s true. According to Canadian lore, this is actually eight years before football started being played in the US. The first game was played at University College, University of Toronto in November of that year. Legend has it that McGill developed a team in the 1870s and challenged Harvard to a game in 1874.

While fans in Canada’s southern neighbor would probably be loth to believe such a tale, it is the case that the sport has a richer history and a more popular current-day presence than many people realize. Because hockey tends to dominate the headlines in Canada, it often overshadows the popularity of the country’s other major sports.

Get your news on the newsfeed

If you happen to miss games or want to fill yourself in on what’s happening in the football world, you can check out sportstoday.ca’s newsfeed.

Sportstoday.ca will take you through the season, all the way through the playoffs and the Grey Cup. You will get highlights from the games. Will CF Montreal stay on top this year? Or will they be taken over by the Vancouver Whitecaps? Will Zach Callaros hold on to his title as the best in the league in 2023?

All this and more will be available on sportstoday.ca. You’ll be able to follow all nine of the CFL’s teams and see where your team ranks vis-a-vis the rest. Regardless of whether your interests are in the East Division or the West Division, you’ll be able to find all the relevant information on the site.

In-depth commentary

In addition to viewing information, sportstoday.ca offers in-depth commentary about the games, so fans also gain extra insight from experts on what they’re watching. It is like getting an extra journal on their favorite sports.

Sportstoday.ca even offers a broad overview of sports in the country, lists the most popular sports and explains their respective levels of popularity across Canada. If you’re a visitor and wondering what to watch, look no further than sportstoday.ca!

Check it out today

There are a lot of football sites out there offering different types of information about the sport. But sportstoday.ca is the one place where you’ll be able to find all your favorite information together in one place, complete with TV listings, history, news, and additional commentary.

In addition, by supporting sportstoday.ca, you are helping to support young talent in the country. When you watch games, proceeds go to youth teams, which are the future of professional sports. If you want to see football, as well as all your other favorite sports grow in the future, tune in today!