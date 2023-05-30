The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) has announced the launch of the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator for Indigenous Business program. This innovative initiative aims to create opportunities for Indigenous businesses in Canada to engage with defence suppliers and expand their presence in the industry.

Through this program, Indigenous businesses will be partnered with organizational sponsors, enabling them to learn about regulatory requirements, gain knowledge and skills specific to the industry, and leverage opportunities within their sponsors’ global supply chains. General Dynamics, a prominent player in the defence sector, is proudly serving as the inaugural sponsor for this program.

Tabatha Bull, President & CEO of CCAB, expressed her excitement about the program, stating, “We’re very excited to be launching the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program, which is a terrific addition to the programs and resources for Indigenous businesses that CCAB currently offers. We believe this will help increase opportunities for Indigenous businesses to be meaningful participants in the defence sector supply chain. We are grateful to General Dynamics for their leadership and partnership as we have worked together to develop this program. Ultimately, this initiative has the potential to make significant progress in reaching the 5% target for Indigenous procurement mandated by the federal government.”

CCAB will play a crucial role in facilitating connections between sponsor organizations and Indigenous business leaders participating in the program. This will increase awareness of sector-specific opportunities and provide mentorship and coaching to navigate the process of becoming a supplier within Canada’s defence industry.

Jason Alejandro Monahan, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems–Canada, highlighted the company’s commitment to partnering with Indigenous businesses throughout their value chain. He stated, “Working with CCAB on this important initiative can help bolster job creation and thereby Indigenous economies, contributing to economic reconciliation across Canada.”

As the inaugural sponsors for the program, General Dynamics’ three business units in Canada—Land Systems–Canada, Mission Systems–Canada, and Ordnance and Tactical Systems–Canada—are proud to support Indigenous businesses across the country.

Martin Zablocki, Vice President, Public Sector Strategies at General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, emphasized the company’s dedication to understanding and supporting Indigenous cultures, goals, and challenges. He said, “We are very pleased to offer our support to the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business as they kick off this historic program that will create immeasurable opportunities for Indigenous businesses to make their mark within Canada’s defence industry.”

René Blouin, General Manager of Ordnance and Tactical Systems–Canada, expressed the pride and excitement of General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems–Canada to participate in the CCAB Defence Accelerator Program. He acknowledged the significance of supporting Indigenous businesses in navigating the intricacies of the defence industry, enabling them to successfully provide their products and services. Blouin highlighted the economic and social benefits that this program brings to the defence industry and beyond.

The launch of the Indigenous Business Defence Sector Accelerator program marks a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and creating new opportunities for Indigenous businesses in Canada’s defence industry.