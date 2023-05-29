Two Young Females Fled Detention Centre, Captured within an Hour

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two young females, who fled from a youth detention centre on Sunday, May 28, were successfully apprehended by the Thunder Bay Police Service. The police responded promptly to the situation, locating and arresting the escapees within an hour of their evasion.

Officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the Creighton Youth Services facility just before 5 p.m. following reports of the escape. The swift police response led to the successful location of both suspects near the intersection of Golf Links Road and William Street at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The accused, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old female, were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street without any further incidents.

Prior to their escape, one accused was in custody on charges of Public Mischief, while the other was detained on charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault. Following the escape attempt, both females now face additional charges of Escaping Lawful Custody and Failing to Comply with Sentence.

The identities of the accused individuals are being withheld as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both are scheduled to appear in bail court today, Monday, May 29.