Increased Flight Frequency and New Routes Offer Greater Flexibility for Travellers

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Improved connectivity at Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT) is offering more flexibility to travellers, thanks to WestJet’s revised strategy of bolstering services through Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG).

As part of the strategy, WestJet is now operating two daily flights between YQT and YWG. These flights are strategically scheduled to provide seamless connections to all Western Canadian destinations, with WestJet now boasting up to fourteen daily departures to western Canada from Winnipeg.

The travel options for Thunder Bay residents will further expand in September when WestJet initiates 5 weekly flights to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). Known as one of the world’s busiest airports, ATL offers over 1,000 daily departures to more than 210 global destinations.

In addition to broadening routes to Western Canada and enhancing connectivity via ATL, flights to Los Angeles (LAX) are available three times a week through WestJet’s code share partner Delta.

“WestJet’s new schedules provide Thunder Bay travellers with robust options to the west and south,” said Ed Schmidtke, President and CEO of the Thunder Bay International Airports Authority. “We appreciate the efforts of WestJet and the Winnipeg Airport Authority to time these flights to ensure excellent connectivity for Thunder Bay.”

Echoing Schmidtke’s sentiment, Winnipeg Airports Authority President and CEO, Nick Hays, added, “We pride ourselves on being a regional hub and, with the support of our partners at WestJet, are excited to offer more connections to more places that matter.”

Thunder Bay International Airports Authority (TBIAA), the private corporation responsible for the operation of the Thunder Bay International Airport, contributes significantly to the local economy, generating an estimated $645 million in GDP annually and supporting over 5,000 jobs. For more information on services and facilities offered by Thunder Bay International Airport, customers are encouraged to visit www.thunderbayairport.com.