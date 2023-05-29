No Injuries Reported as Residents Safely Evacuate the Residence

KENORA – Regional News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Kenora Fire and Emergency Services (KFES) are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Agur St. The incident, which occurred on the evening of May 28, 2023, prompted a swift response from the authorities.

Here’s what we know so far:

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Kenora OPP and KFES were alerted to reports of a structure fire on Agur St. Emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the residents.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries, as all occupants of the residence were able to safely evacuate. The Kenora OPP and KFES are diligently working to ensure the safety and security of the surrounding residents. It is crucial for the public to keep a safe distance from the area to allow the fire crews and police to carry out their duties without interruption.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and further information may be released at a later time. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Stay tuned for updates as the investigation progresses. The Kenora OPP and KFES are working diligently to determine the cause of the fire and bring those responsible to justice.