Fire hazard across the Northwest Region ranges from high to extreme

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE Update – The Northwest Region continues to face wildfire challenges as fire crews work tirelessly to contain active blazes. Here’s the latest update on the fire situation:

New Fire Discovered:

As of early Monday evening, one new fire has been discovered in the Northwest Region. Kenora 15, measuring 0.2 hectares, is now being held. The fire is located east of Highway 105 and north of Camp Robinson Road.

Fires of Note:

Sioux Lookout 7: This wildfire has grown to 629 hectares and remains out of control. Ten FireRanger crews, five helicopters, and one fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to combat this fire. Sioux Lookout 17 is situated north of the community of Cat Lake. Dryden 5: Currently measuring 15 hectares, Dryden 5 is also not under control. Five FireRanger crews are dedicated to suppressing this fire, which is located northwest of Dryden and west of Rosamond Lake.

Fire Hazard Assessment:

The fire hazard across the Northwest Region ranges from high to extreme, except for the far north, which shows a low to moderate hazard. It is crucial to stay informed about fire hazard conditions in your specific area by referring to the Interactive Map provided.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of caution during any outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, it is recommended to consider methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills. However, if burning is necessary, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Remember the following guidelines:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have tools and sufficient water to contain the fire on-site.

Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

The ongoing efforts of fire crews and emergency services are vital in safeguarding our communities. Stay informed, follow regulations, and report any potential fire hazards promptly. Together, we can mitigate the impact of wildfires in the Northwest Region.