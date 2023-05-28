MARATHON – NEWS – A fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Marathon has led to one individual facing multiple criminal charges. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services. Here are the details of the incident:

At approximately 12:44 p.m. on May 27, 2023, the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Marathon Fire, received a report of a two-vehicle collision located approximately 10 kilometers east of the Town of Marathon.

Prior to police arrival, it was reported that one individual had fled the scene of the collision on foot. In response, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit (K9) were deployed to aid in the search. The fleeing driver was successfully located by members of the OPP ERT, K9 unit, and Marathon OPP.

Following a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Jackson ERB from St. Catharines has been criminally charged with the following offences:

Adult Dangerous Operation

Adult Failure to Stop After Accident

Adult Resist Peace Officer

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on May 28, 2023.

One of the drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at a local area hospital. Fortunately, the driver has since been released, and no other injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Marathon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Your assistance could be valuable in assisting with the ongoing investigation.