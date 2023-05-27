15-year-old suspect faces numerous charges, including attempted murder

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have apprehended a fourth suspect associated with a recent daytime shootout in a Thunder Bay parking lot.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit, through its ongoing investigation, identified a teenager from Toronto as a suspect. For his capture, the Thunder Bay police enlisted the aid of the Toronto Police Service.

Thunder Bay Police Service worked in collaboration with Toronto Police Service to apprehend the suspect

Officers from the Toronto Police Service managed to locate and arrest the 15-year-old male suspect in Toronto on Friday, May 26th.

The Toronto teenager is facing a string of charges, including:

• Attempted Murder – Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Discharging a Firearm Recklessly

• Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

• Pointing a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammo

• Tampering with Serial Number

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

• Possession of Cocaine

The accused is slated to appear in a Thunder Bay bail court via video link from Toronto today.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused is being kept confidential due to his minor status.