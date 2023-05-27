Top Three and We Are Not Including Hotdogs, Hamburgers or Steak

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Barbecuing isn’t just about the food; it’s a celebration of outdoor cooking. The smoky aroma, the tantalizing sizzle, and the mouthwatering flavors make it a beloved cooking method worldwide. While you can grill just about anything, some meals have become classics in the realm of barbecue. Here are five of the most popular meals to cook on a barbecue, complete with recipes to try at your next backyard gathering.

1. Classic Barbecued Ribs

Ribs are a staple of barbecue culture. With a flavorful rub and a rich, tangy sauce, they’re always a crowd pleaser.

Ingredients:

2 racks of pork ribs

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups barbecue sauce

Instructions:

Mix together the brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, salt, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper to make a dry rub. Apply the rub to both sides of the ribs, then wrap them in aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least one hour (up to 24 hours for a deeper flavor). Preheat your grill to 275 degrees Fahrenheit (135 degrees Celsius) for indirect grilling. Place the ribs on the grill (bone side down) and cook for 2-3 hours, or until tender. Unwrap the ribs and slather them with barbecue sauce, then grill for an additional 30 minutes.

2. Juicy Barbecued Chicken

Chicken is a barbecue favorite, versatile and capable of carrying a variety of flavors. This recipe uses a simple brine to keep the chicken juicy and tender.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

For the brine: 1/4 cup salt 1/4 cup sugar 4 cups water

Barbecue sauce for basting

Instructions:

Mix the salt, sugar, and water in a large bowl until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Add the chicken breasts and let them sit in the brine for at least 30 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry. Grill the chicken breasts, turning occasionally and basting with barbecue sauce, for about 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius).

3. Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Grilled shrimp skewers are a lighter option that are bursting with flavor. They’re quick to cook and always a hit.

Ingredients:

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Juice of one lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Wooden or metal skewers

Instructions: