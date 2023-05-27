New Wildfires Emerge in Northwest District, Fire Hazard Remains High

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Report – The wildfire situation in the Northwest Region continues to intensify, with the confirmation of two new fires today. Firefighting authorities are working diligently to address these fires and combat the escalating threat. Here’s the latest update on the situation:

Kenora 13 Fire: Confirmed on the evening of May 26, this fire is situated in Wabaseemong Independent Nation, approximately 0.1 kilometers west of Highway 525 and 3.8 kilometers northwest of Whitedog Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is currently being held under control. Thunder Bay 4 Fire: Also confirmed on the evening of May 26, this fire is located approximately 0.1 kilometers north of the Highway 11 and Superior Shores Road junction. The 0.5-hectare fire has been successfully extinguished. Dryden 4 Fire: Confirmed today, this fire was situated on the western side of Butler Lake Provincial Park along the shoreline of Wabigoon Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire has been extinguished. Dryden 5 Fire: Confirmed late this afternoon, this fire is located approximately 12.4 kilometers west of Rugby Lake and 15.7 kilometers north of Highway 17. The 10-hectare fire remains uncontrolled, posing a significant challenge for firefighting efforts.

The fire hazard in the Northwest Region ranges from high to extreme, with a relatively lower hazard in the Far North.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services emphasize the utmost caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, it is strongly recommended to utilize alternative methods such as composting or local landfills. However, if burning is necessary, strict adherence to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is essential.

According to the regulations, fires should only be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. It is crucial to have adequate tools and water at hand to contain the fire effectively. Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, promptly call 911 to report the situation.