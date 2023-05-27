The Barbecue Not Just for Carnivores Anymore!

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – While traditionally known for steaks, ribs, and burgers, the barbecue can also be a vegetarian’s best friend.

By exploring different ingredients and flavorus, you can turn your grill into a vegetarian paradise. In this article, we will discover four vegetarian meals that are perfect for your next barbecue.

Remember your creativity is only limited by your imagination.

1. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Turning the Ordinary into Extraordinary

Ingredients:

4 portobello mushroom caps

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

4 whole grain burger buns

Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, and your preferred condiments

Instructions:

Mix together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Brush the mushrooms with the marinade on both sides. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Grill the mushrooms for about 5-7 minutes per side. Serve the grilled portobello mushrooms on burger buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of condiments.

2. Grilled Veggie Kebabs

Embrace Colourful Variety on Your Grill

Are the children not eating their vegetables? Or not eating enough veggies? One idea would be to let the kids pick and choose the veggies that they want on their skewer. While this recipe includes tried and true adult favourites, maybe taking your child to the farmer’s market and letting them choose will help you guide them to a healthier diet?

Again, get creative, nothing should limit your imagination, of that of your children.

Ingredients:

2 bell peppers (any colour), cut into 2-inch pieces

1 zucchini, cut into 1-inch rounds

1 yellow squash, cut into 1-inch rounds

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Wooden or metal skewers

Instructions:

If you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 20 minutes before grilling to prevent them from burning. Thread the veggies onto the skewers. Brush the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Grill the kebabs for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the veggies are charred and tender.

3. Grilled Corn on the Cob with Herb Butter

Adding an Extra Touch to a Classic Side

The usual way people do corn on the cob is peeling off the husks and boiling the corn in water. Adding salt is common, and while you might think that is the best way, if your want really tender and sweet corn, put away the pot! Fire up the grill!

Ingredients:

4 ears of corn, husks pulled back and tied (remove silk)

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter, parsley, and minced garlic. Smear the herb butter on each ear of corn. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Grill the corn for about 15 minutes, turning occasionally until the kernels are tender and charred. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

4. Grilled Pineapple with Cinnamon Honey Drizzle

Sweet, Tangy, and Perfect for Summer

Ingredients:

1 pineapple, cored and cut into rings

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the honey and cinnamon. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Grill the pineapple rings for about 3 minutes per side, or until they develop grill marks. Drizzle the grilled pineapple with the cinnamon honey before serving.

So, fire up the outdoor grill, slather on the sunscreen, and get creative and make a meal that your family will love.

Its that special time sitting together without your smartphones and tablets that real memories will be made.