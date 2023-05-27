Unleashing the Potential of a Wok on Your Barbecue

Tired of the usual? Well try the unusual! You can make amazing meals outside on your barbecue, and that includes stir-fry dishes. Unleash that cooking creativity that has been just waiting for you to let it run wild on your barbecue!

Remember, barbecuing isn’t restricted to burgers, hot dogs, and skewers. If you’re looking to diversify your grilling options, a wok is a brilliant addition to your barbecue tools.

Now, on with the wokking!

With high, sloping sides and a rounded base, it’s perfect for cooking food quickly and evenly, ideal for a sizzling stir-fry.

Wok Cooking on a Barbecue: How it Works

Woks have been used in Asian cooking for centuries, famous for delivering deliciously fast, high-heat dishes. The rounded bottom allows the heat to distribute evenly, and its high sides make it perfect for quick tossing of ingredients, a key stir-fry technique.

When using a wok on a barbecue, it’s essential to manage your heat effectively. You’ll want to preheat your barbecue to a high heat to mimic the intense heat of a commercial wok burner. Barbecue wok cooking adds a smoky dimension to your dishes, a flavor profile that’s difficult to achieve on a regular stovetop.

Choosing the Right Wok

Choosing the right wok is crucial for success. Flat-bottomed woks are recommended for a barbecue because they can sit directly on the grill and better conduct the intense heat. Cast iron woks are a good choice for their heat retention, but they can be heavy to handle. Carbon steel woks are lighter and heat up quickly, but they also cool down fast, so keep that grill hot!

Let’s Wok and Roll: A Simple Stir-Fry Recipe

Now that you’ve got the basics down, it’s time to ignite the grill and create a barbecue stir-fry that will dazzle your taste buds.

Barbecue Vegetable Stir-Fry

A meal that’s quick, healthy, and packed with flavor.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of fresh ginger, grated

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 zucchinis, cut into thin strips

1 large carrot, cut into thin strips

2 cups of snap peas

1 bunch of green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

For the sauce: 1/4 cup soy sauce 1 tablespoon sesame oil 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 1 tablespoon of honey 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water



Instructions:

Preheat your barbecue to high heat and place your wok on the grill to heat up. Mix together the ingredients for the sauce and set aside. Once the wok is smoking hot, add the vegetable oil, swirling to coat the bottom. Add the garlic and ginger and stir quickly for about 30 seconds to release their aroma. Toss in the bell peppers, zucchinis, carrot, snap peas, and green onions, constantly stirring for about 5-7 minutes, or until the veggies are crisp-tender. Stir in the sauce, making sure it coats all the veggies. Allow it to bubble and thicken for about a minute. Serve your stir-fry hot off the grill, ideally with a side of jasmine rice or noodles.

Exploring barbecue cooking with a wok opens up a world of quick, delicious meals that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. From classic stir-fries to deep-fried delicacies, the wok might just become your favourite barbecue companion.