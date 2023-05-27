THUNDER BAY – Confederation College shared its annual Report to Community on Wednesday. The President’s Breakfast and Report marked the end of the third year of its 5-year Kaa-anokaatekin (“work that is now carried”) Strategic Plan.

The report, delivered by college president Kathleen Lynch, highlighted the institution’s progress in the four pillars of the Strategic Plan: Access and Success, Indigenous Learning, Institutional Excellence, and Community Prosperity.

The College has been able to stay true to the direction of its Strategic Plan, evident from their achievements, including a jump of more than 2000 postsecondary and non-postsecondary students, 11% increase in distance learning students, expanded seats in their Paramedic and Practical Nursing Programs, and a strong economic impact of $703.3 million added to the Northwestern Ontario economy.

“As we celebrate the achievements of the past year, we are excited to continue our work towards creating a college that is inclusive, innovative, and responsive to the needs of our learners and communities,” says Lynch. “The progress we have made in the four pillars is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our college faculty, staff, students, alumni, and our many partners. After seeing a significant rebound from the challenges of the pandemic, we now look forward to building on these new successes and exploring opportunities for growth and development in the next 12 months.”

Elsewhere, the report highlighted the launch of its Northshore Mining Readiness project, which is training 82 students across a series of mining related and pre-trade programs involving four mines in the region. The college also launched an Anishinaabemowin General Elective Language course, that ran with a completely full intake. The school hopes to continue to offer the program in future semesters.

Other highlights included raising $5 Million towards infrastructure upgrades in the School of Aviation, a successful Setting the Stage Campaign that funded the revitalization and relaunch of the Dibaajimogamig Lecture Theatre, and an Alumni Speakers Program to promote the knowledge and skills of Confederation alumni to share their career journey.

Highlights of the Report to Community can be found at community.confederationcollege.ca/.