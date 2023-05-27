Thunder Bay Cyber Crime Unit Investigation Yields Child Pornography Charges

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A man from Gull Bay First Nations is facing charges related to accessing and possessing child pornography after a Cyber Crime Unit investigation discovered suspicious content uploaded online from Thunder Bay.

In May, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit launched an investigation after they were alerted to images suggestive of child exploitation that had been uploaded from a local internet user in January.

Images of possible child exploitation triggered an investigation into a local internet user

The images, upon inspection during the investigation, were found to be consistent with child pornography.

As the investigation proceeded, an address was identified in the vicinity of May Street North and Northern Avenue. The police executed a search warrant for the identified address on May 26, just after 6:30 a.m.

During the search, additional digital files, aligning with child pornography, were found and seized as evidence. Various electronic devices were also located and seized.

Anthony Samuel KING, a 58-year-old man from Gull Bay First Nation, was taken into custody on the morning of May 26.

KING is charged with:

• Accessing Child Pornography

• Possession of Child Pornography

KING appeared in bail court on May 27. He was released on conditions, with a future court appearance date set.