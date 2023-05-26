Kenora OPP Arrest and Charge Two After Reports of Aggressive Hitchhikers

KENORA – NEWS – Two individuals were apprehended and charged by the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after reports emerged of hitchhikers exhibiting aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.

On May 25, 2023, a little before 2:00 pm, the Kenora OPP Detachment, together with the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit (K9), and Forest Helicopters, responded to distress calls about two aggressive hitchhikers. The pair were reportedly attempting to stop vehicles near Highway 17 East and Whitehead Road before fleeing the scene on foot.

A swift response from the law enforcement agencies resulted in the hitchhikers being located and apprehended without any further incident shortly after the reports came in.

Evan Reid-Scouler, a 36-year-old resident of Bosanquet Township, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC). The charges include assault with a weapon, mischief interfering with the lawful use of property valued under $5,000, obstruction of a peace officer, use of an instrument for copying credit cards, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime valued under $5,000.

Amber Donaldson, a 28-year-old from London, was also arrested in relation to this incident and charged under the CC. Her charges are assault with a weapon and mischief – interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property valued under $5,000.

Both accused individuals are currently in custody. They are slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora for a bail hearing scheduled on May 26, 2023.