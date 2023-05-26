Heron Bay Resident Faces Impaired Driving Charges in Terrace Bay Incident

Terrace Bay – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Schreiber Detachment has pressed charges of impaired driving following a call about a suspicious individual in the Town of Terrace Bay.

On the afternoon of May 25, 2023, at about 4:45 p.m., officers from the Schreiber OPP Detachment were alerted to a suspicious person in Terrace Bay. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Gilbert Thompson, a 57-year-old resident of Heron Bay.

As a consequence of the investigation, Thompson faces several charges, including operation while impaired due to alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg, and having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Following these charges, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment order were issued against Thompson.

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of all users of Ontario’s roads. The public is strongly urged to report instances of impaired driving. In emergency situations, please call 911. Complaints concerning impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be reported by calling 1-888-310-1122.