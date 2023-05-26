PICKLE LAKE – Weather Warning – Red Lake, Cat Lake, Pickle Lake, Pikangikum and Poplar Hill will be experiencing the first heat event of the year, as temperatures soar to 28 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day and minimum temperatures range from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius overnight.

The heatwave is expected to persist from today into Saturday, prompting the issuance of a Heat Warning.

As the mercury rises, residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the scorching temperatures. Daytime temperatures will remain hot for the next several days, with cooler overnight temperatures anticipated after Saturday.

Health officials emphasize that certain populations are at greater risk during extreme heat, including young children, pregnant women, older adults, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those who work or exercise outdoors. It is crucial for these vulnerable groups to take extra care and monitor their well-being during this period.

To stay safe during the heatwave, experts recommend staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty. Additionally, it is advisable to seek shade or stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

Authorities also emphasize the importance of checking on vulnerable individuals, such as elderly neighbours and especially Elders and younger family members, to ensure their well-being during this heat event.

By staying informed, taking necessary precautions, and looking out for one another, the community can navigate this heatwave with safety and well-being in mind. NetNewsLedger Weather Update will continue to monitor and provide further updates on the evolving weather conditions in our coverage area.