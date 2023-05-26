THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Region is facing an escalating wildfire situation, with the confirmation of five new fires today. These fires pose a significant threat to the affected areas and require immediate attention from firefighting authorities. Here’s an overview of the latest developments:

Kenora 11 Fire: Confirmed on May 25, this fire was located on a small island in Lake of the Woods, approximately 5.8 kilometers southwest of downtown Kenora. The 0.1-hectare fire has been successfully extinguished. Red Lake 6 Fire: Positioned around 7.0 kilometers east of Pikangikum First Nation and 2.7 kilometers north of Berens River, the 0.8-hectare fire is currently being held under control. Kenora 12 Fire: Located west of Minaki near Jackfish Bay, approximately 0.5 kilometers north of Highway 596, this 0.1-hectare fire is yet to be brought under control. Sioux Lookout 7 Fire: Situated approximately 4.5 kilometers north of Cat Lake First Nation, this 50-hectare fire remains uncontrolled, posing a significant threat to the area. Fort Frances 2 Fire: Positioned around 6.0 kilometers north of Highway 11, between Eva Lake and Nydia Lake, this 0.3-hectare fire is yet to be contained. Dryden 3 Fire: Located along the southwestern shoreline of Eagle Lake near Lost Lake, approximately 25 kilometers west of Highway 502, this 0.2-hectare fire is currently uncontrolled.

The entire Northwest Region faces a high to extreme fire hazard, with a small area in the Far North experiencing moderate risk.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of exercising caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, it is strongly recommended to consider alternative methods such as composting or utilizing local landfills. If burning is necessary, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

According to the regulations, fires should be ignited no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. It is crucial to have adequate tools and water to contain the fire at the site. Familiarize yourself with the rules for safe outdoor burning by consulting the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. If the fire is situated south of the French or Mattawa rivers, promptly call 911 to report a forest fire.

Stay updated and stay safe as firefighting personnel work tirelessly to combat the growing wildfire threat in the Northwest Region.