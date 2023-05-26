Major Residential Fire in Kenora: OPP and Fire Department on Scene

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively managing the scene of a significant residential fire on Eighteenth Ave N in the City of Kenora, Ontario. The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, May 26, 2023, in the Round Lake area of Kenora.

At approximately 2:10 am, the local police were alerted to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a residence completely engulfed in flames. The City of Kenora Fire Department crews were already battling the fire, working diligently to extinguish the blaze.

With the emergency services fully engaged in handling the situation, local residents are being requested to avoid the area to ensure their safety and allow the professionals to conduct their work efficiently.

In response to the severity of the fire, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been notified and is set to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. As the situation unfolds, the investigation continues, and further details are expected to be released.

In the meantime, the OPP is calling on anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you have any details that could aid the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to share information but remain anonymous, they can contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).