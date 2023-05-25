Successful Manhunt Ensues, Ensuring Public Safety and Culminating in Arrests Without Incident

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has confirmed the arrest of a second individual initially reported to be displaying aggressive behaviour alongside another hitchhiker.

Acting on reports of the violent conduct of two hitchhikers, an efficient response involving members of the Kenora OPP, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Canine Unit (K9), alongside Forest Helicopters, led to the location and apprehension of both individuals. They had previously fled into a nearby wooded area but were arrested without incident.

Both of the arrested individuals have been transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment and are currently in custody.

The Kenora OPP Detachment expresses gratitude to members of the public and the media for their invaluable assistance during this investigation.

The commitment of the Kenora OPP Detachment to public safety remains unwavering. Any members of the public with information related to any investigation are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).