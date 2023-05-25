One Individual Arrested, Public Warned to Avoid Hitchhikers in the Area and Report Suspicious Activity

KENORA – NEWS – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are strongly advising the public to steer clear of the area around Highway 17 East and Whitehead Road, amid ongoing investigations into reports of two hitchhikers exhibiting violent behaviour.

Community members are encouraged not to stop for any individual hitchhiking along the highway corridor and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

Teams from the Kenora OPP Detachment, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Canine Unit (K9), are involved in the investigation.

Before police arrived at the scene, both hitchhikers had fled into a nearby wooded area. Police have since apprehended one of the individuals, who has been arrested and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment.

The remaining suspect is still at large. He is believed to be in the surrounding woods and is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a peach or yellow shirt, a similar coloured baseball cap, and white running shoes with possibly dark soles.

The public is urged not to approach this individual if spotted but to contact police right away.

This investigation is still underway, and the Kenora OPP Detachment remains dedicated to ensuring public safety. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).