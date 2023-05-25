Public Encouraged to Keep Safe Distance as Pool 6 Cruise Ship Terminal Bustles with Activity

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay is delighted to welcome the Viking Octantis cruise ship today, marking the exciting start of what is set to be a bustling cruise ship season in the city.

The Viking Octantis is set to dock at the Pool 6 cruise ship terminal from 8 pm on Thursday, May 25 until 11 pm on Saturday, May 27th.

No Pedestrian Facility to Access Cruise Ship Terminal

Although the arrival of these cruise ships has sparked enthusiasm across the community, city officials are urging the public to keep safety a priority. They request that both vehicles and pedestrians steer clear of the Pool 6 area while the ship is docked.

During this period, only vehicles with official authorization are allowed to drive to the Pool 6 terminal.

Kayla Dixon, Director of Engineering & Operations, explained, “Currently, there is no pedestrian access from Prince Arthur’s Landing to Pool 6. Additionally, ongoing construction traffic, combined with buses, delivery and service trucks required for the ship will create a busy roadway. As such, walking on the road is not advised.”

A temporary walkway is presently under construction to improve access for later in the season. This will provide numerous opportunities for the public to get a closer view of the various ships.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the Viking Octantis while it’s in harbour, both Hillcrest Park and the lookout at the Terry Fox Monument & Visitor Centre offer scenic views of the ship.

What ships are in port?

NetNewsLedger – Ships in the Port of Thunder Bay