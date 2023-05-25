Northwest Fire Region Report: New Wildfires Confirmed in the Northwest Region

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The Northwest Fire Region has confirmed three new wildfires as of early Thursday evening, May 25, 2023. The latest reports indicate various levels of control and containment, with a high to extreme fire hazard in the majority of the Northwest Region.

On the evening of May 24, Red Lake 4 was confirmed on the eastern shore of Trout Lake near Keesic Bay. The 1.9-hectare fire is now under control.

Also confirmed on May 24 was Kenora 9, located approximately 1.2 kilometres southeast of Hilly Lake, and a short 0.2 kilometres north of Highway 17. Fortunately, the 0.1-hectare fire has been successfully extinguished.

The most recent addition, Red Lake 5, was confirmed today within the boundaries of Opasquia Provincial Park. This substantial 691.4-hectare fire is currently being observed by fire officials.

Sioux Lookout 5, located near the junction of the Wapesi River and Wapesi Lake, is a 0.2-hectare fire that is currently being held.

Finally, Kenora 10 was located approximately 0.6 kilometres southwest of Drewry Lake and 0.4 kilometres south of Highway 671. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

Fire hazard conditions remain high to extreme in most of the Northwest Region. However, pockets of moderate hazard have been reported around Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, and along Highway 622. The public can view the interactive fire hazard map for more specific regional details.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning. Disposal of yard waste and woody debris can be managed through composting or local landfill use. If outdoor burning is necessary, the public must adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Regulations require fires to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have sufficient tools and water at hand to control the fire at the site. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations for more detailed information.

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please call 310-FIRE. For a forest fire south of these rivers, please dial 911.