Rainy River District OPP Continues Clampdown on Alcohol-Impaired Driving

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – In the early hours of May 25, 2023, a routine patrol in the town of Fort Frances led to the arrest of a man on charges of impaired operation. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment remains steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding roads from alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

While on regular patrol shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District OPP observed a traffic violation involving a motor vehicle on the 1100 Block of Kings Highway 11. A traffic stop was promptly initiated.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was then arrested and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Malcolm Wilson, a 27-year-old resident of Lake of the Woods Township, ON, is the individual arrested in connection with the incident. He has been formally charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

After being taken into custody, Wilson was released and is now scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 26, 2023.

The OPP reaffirms its dedication to the safety of the community by taking firm action against alcohol or drug-impaired driving and through the ongoing promotion of public education. They urge anyone suspecting impaired driving to immediately report it by calling 9-1-1, emphasizing the critical role community vigilance plays in maintaining safe roads.