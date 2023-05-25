Public Warned to Avoid Picking Up Individuals Along the Highway Corridor Amid Ongoing Investigation

KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment, in cooperation with the Emergency Response Team (ERT), is currently investigating reports of two aggressive hitchhikers near Highway 17 East and Whitehead Road. Authorities are advising the public to exercise caution and avoid picking up individuals seen walking along the highway corridor.

Around 1:30 p.m. on May 25, 2023, officers from the Kenora OPP Detachment responded to calls reporting two unidentified individuals attempting to flag down vehicles by jumping in front of them.

The Kenora OPP and ERT are presently on the scene, with the situation constituting an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Committed to ensuring public safety, the Kenora OPP urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Doing so could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.