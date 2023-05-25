Unique, Traveling Oceanic Adventure Returns for its Second Year, Bringing Sea Creatures and Conservation Education

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Ocean Wise’s remarkable Sea Dome, an immersive pop-up ocean adventure, has launched its 2023 summer tour today. After last year’s successful inaugural tour across Alberta and Saskatchewan, the sea-themed educational show is now making waves across Ontario and Manitoba.

This innovative, planetarium-style, six-meter dome offers a 360-degree 4K cinematic experience, taking viewers on a virtual dive beneath the ocean’s surface. With Ocean Wise’s mobile team on-site providing insightful tours, showcasing incredible marine artifacts, and conducting hands-on interactive activities, both kids and adults are in for an enlightening aquatic journey. The prime focus remains on teaching about ocean conservation, climate change, and fascinating marine life.

The Sea Dome’s itinerary includes several cities and towns across the provinces, such as Winnipeg, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay. It will also celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8th with a free public event at the Toronto Reference Library. The tour will encompass visits to schools, camps, community events, and will host numerous public events.

The 2022 tour through Western Canada had the Sea Dome on the road for 16 weeks, engaging with over 17 communities, reaching more than 6000 campers and students, and sparking 13,000+ community conversations.

Ocean Wise’s Mobile Program Manager, Mercedes Bosch Toca, expressed excitement about the Sea Dome’s journey, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the ocean across Canada for the second year, this time expanding to Manitoba and Ontario. We aim to create a lasting connection to our ocean and foster passion and care for the environment.”

The public can book the Ocean Wise Sea Dome and join a selection of its events throughout the summer. The tour is part of Ocean Wise’s Mobile Programs and the Waves of Change initiative, a youth action and climate change coalition funded by the Government of Canada.

Ocean Wise, a global conservation organization, works towards protecting and restoring our ocean. Through research, education, innovation, and collaboration, Ocean Wise targets major ocean challenges: ocean pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ocean Wise has staff in Canada, Mexico, and Chile, with its work reaching over 30 countries around the globe.