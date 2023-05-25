Thunder Bay – LIVING – As of Monday, May 29, Colonel Keene Drive – the road and parking area at Hillcrest Park – will be temporarily closed due to reconstruction work.

The construction project, expected to span four to five weeks, will completely overhaul the road and parking areas. During this period, both will be inaccessible to vehicles.

The extensive refurbishment will see a comprehensive reconstruction of the road and parking lots. Upgrades will include new curbing, sidewalks, granular materials, and a fresh asphalt pavement surface throughout the area.

Park-goers are urged to exercise caution when in proximity to the construction site. Patrons are encouraged to continue enjoying the park’s facilities while remaining mindful of the ongoing work.