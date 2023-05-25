Life – with all its joys and tribulations – can be a hysterical roller coaster ride. Whether it is overcoming anxiety, dealing with depression, or tackling difficult life challenges, we sometimes require additional support to comprehend our emotions and identify practical solutions.

“How we cope with life’s challenges is differently affected by how we take care of our general mental health,”says Stephanie Gilbert, a renowned LMFT, BICBT-CC based in California. “Thinking about your own life challenges for a moment more, did you find you had strategies in place that helped you through?” “In therapy terms, we would call those coping strategies,” Stephanie adds.

Life challenges can be anything from the death of a loved one to moving to a new place, starting college, or changing jobs. We all have challenging moments; navigating those can be even more complicated when dealing with anxiety.

Imagine being so anxious that you can’t fall asleep, experiencing physical symptoms like tenseness or sweaty palms, unsettling feelings, and a sense of impending doom. All of these feelings can be very disconcerting when dealing with hard times.

Anxiety is classified into three major categories:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder: AKA GAD, is the feeling of being constantly on edge and having a general sense of unease. It can lead to difficulty sleeping, irritability, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. This condition can last up to 6 months and can be triggered by everyday worries such as money, health, family, or work.

Panic Disorder: People living with panic disorder may experience “panic attacks.” During these episodes, the person can feel out of control, have fast heartbeats, sweat, nausea, and even a sense of impending doom. According to a report, panic attacks can closely mimic heart attacks for some people facing chest pain, shortness of breath, or a racing heart.

Social Phobia: The condition known as social phobia causes people to experience anxiety when they are in social situations. Symptoms can include blushing, sweating, difficulty making eye contact, and feeling uncomfortable in their skin. Individuals between the ages of 15 and 32 are most commonly affected by this disorder.

As life challenges and anxiety are intertwined, Stephanie suggests that seeking therapy can be an effective way to cope with life’s challenges and anxiety.“A tool that is very helpful during life’s challenging times is emotional support,” says Stephanie. “Many of us are fortunate enough to get that from friends and family, but therapy is also a source of emotional support,” She further adds that consulting a therapist is preferable to speaking with a friend, as therapists will give you more honest advice on how to make your life better.

Stephanie has created a thorough approach for assisting people dealing with anxiety and other mental health issues like OCD, depression, and eating disorders. Her tailored approach uses evidence-based interventions and creative therapeutic strategies to help people gain insight into their experiences and build adaptive coping skills.

These treatments include using a combination of therapeutic techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). She works to create a secure, encouraging setting during therapy sessions where people feel at ease talking about their difficulties and coming up with plans for the future.

The best part about Stephanie’s therapy sessions is that you get them in the comfort and safety of their own space through her telehealth services offered at her private telehealth practice, Stephanie Gilbert and Associates.

Stephanie has seen countless successes over her years of practice, helping many in the community live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. “The best part of my practice is that I have the opportunity to watch people grow and become the best version of themselves,” says Stephanie. Her unwavering passion for helping those in need is truly inspiring.

If you’re experiencing life challenges, schedule a free 15-minute consultation with Stephanie at Stephanie Gilbert LMFT. to see how she can help you.