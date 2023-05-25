Thunder Bay Police Seize Suspected Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl and Cash in Coordinated House Searches

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay Police Service operation has culminated in the arrest of four suspects on charges of drug trafficking after search warrants were executed at two Ambrose Street residences on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 24, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, backed by the Emergency Task Unit, simultaneously executed search warrants at two residences in the 200 block of Ambrose Street. This operation was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking at these addresses.

Upon entering the homes, four individuals were apprehended and taken into custody. The accused were then transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The search of the properties led to the seizure of substances believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with cash and items typically associated with drug trafficking.

Lance Alexander Deperry (44), Vanda Halverson (56), Feather Morningstar Moses (33), and Allan Roy Sabbe (54), all of Thunder Bay, face several charges. These include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Deperry faces additional charges including failure to comply with probation order and breach of recognizance.

All four suspects made a court appearance on Thursday, May 25, and were remanded into custody pending future court dates.