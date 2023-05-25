27-Year-Old Misty Last Seen on Government Street, Dryden

DRYDEN – Missing Person – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment is requesting assistance from the public and media outlets in locating a missing woman, 27-year-old Misty.

Misty is described as having a slim build, medium length black hair, and brown eyes. Her last known location was on Government Street in the City of Dryden on May 24, 2023.

The Dryden OPP is urging anyone with information concerning Misty’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately. To provide information, individuals can call the Dryden OPP at 1-88-310-1122 or (807)937-5577.

Authorities continue to work tirelessly to ensure Misty’s safe return and appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter.