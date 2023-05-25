Canadian casinos have come a long way in terms of operating legally in the country. Sports betting is more popular than ever there, and, combined with the recent legalization of online betting, the online casino market has become absolutely flooded. The options for real money casinos in Canada are limitless, and finding the right online casino in Canada can be tricky. That is where Casino Zeus steps in.

The Most Elite Casinos in Canada

Take a look at the list of the best online casinos in Canada that Casino Zeus has listed on its website.

Casino Welcome Bonus Payment System Kaiser Slots 100% Bonus to CAD 50 + 25 free spins Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, Visa, and Bank Transfer Mostbet Welcome Bonus C$1000 250 FS Bitcoin, Mastercard, Visa, WebMoney Slots Magic 100% up to C$660 + 50 free spins Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Apple Pay

Gambling Restrictions for Online Casinos in Canada

As we already mentioned, gambling in Canada is legal, provided the casino is operated by an overseas company which has an international licence. However, the way the gambling regulatory framework functions is completely different from the rest of the world. Each province in Canada has its own laws and operates under local jurisdiction, and the same thing goes for the entire gambling industry.

This means that the process for obtaining a gambling licence for a casino online in Canada really depends on the region you are located in. That is why the first thing you should do is contact the local gambling regulatory body and have it guide you through the specifics of the regulations.

You will then be asked to submit a form, which should contain everything important related to the casino you want to open. After paying the fee for the licence (the fee is due annually), you will officially have a gambling licence.

Safe Play

We are all aware of the potential downsides of gambling. The main one is gambling addiction which can literally ruin lives as it drives people into deep depression and isolation, which can then even lead to suicide. The importance of being responsible and sensible while gambling cannot be exaggerated. Make sure you are always in control by following these steps:

Do Not Mix Gambling with Drugs and Alcohol

This is a recipe for disaster. If you are not sober enough to control yourself from spending too much or from even making sensible gambling decisions, you are basically asking to lose money.

Don’t Chase Your Losses

Chasing a loss is another big factor and cause of gambling addiction. That is why you need to know when to stop. Losing over and over again will drive you insane, and this will stop you from making informed decisions.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

Setting a specific budget is a decent strategy involving setting yourself a spending limit for gambling. If you stick to it, it can help you go a long way in preventing gambling addiction.

How Casino Zeus Evaluates Online Casinos for Its Ranking

You can be certain that you will find the best online casinos in Canada on the Casino Zeus website. In case you were wondering what goes into creating a specific casino review, take a look:

Withdrawal Methods

Everyone has their own preferences in terms of payment methods. That is why if a casino provides more options for deposits and withdrawals, it will attract more clients since they will feel comfortable and valued.

Games Variety

As with the payment methods, the variety of games is equally important and for similar reasons. In Canada, online casinos that offer more games will satisfy more of their customers’ needs and wants.

Gaming Bonuses

The bonuses bookmakers offer are some of their most effective tools for attracting new customers. The bonuses vary, as there are sign-up bonuses, bonuses for your first bet or deposit, cashback bonuses etc. Knowing which bookmaker offers which bonus is key.