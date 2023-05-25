Multi-Vehicle Collision Led to Serious, Non-life-threatening Injuries and Highway Closure

SHUNIAH – NEWS – A multiple vehicle collision that led to the temporary shutdown of the highway has resulted in upgraded charges for a 29-year-old individual from Gull Bay.

The incident occurred on May 23, 2023, and involved members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon detachments. They were joined by teams from the Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Shuniah Fire Department who rushed to the scene following reports of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) with multiple vehicles involved.

Following an intensive investigation, the Gull Bay individual has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

Superior North EMS transported one patient to the hospital for treatment. The patient, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, is currently under medical supervision.

The Thunder Bay OPP is actively seeking further information regarding the incident. Individuals who can provide any details are encouraged to reach out at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Information can also be submitted online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.