Masters Fills in for Laredo Kid Amid Scheduling Complications

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – We’ve got some hot-off-the-press news for you. Due to some unexpected scheduling hiccups, Laredo Kid won’t be able to attend CWE’s Cruel Summer Tour in Ontario scheduled for July 4th through 8th.

But worry not, because we’ve got a worthy replacement ready to rock the ring!

Guess who’s here to save the day? It’s none other than the living legend himself – ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters! After headlining CWE’s June Cruel Summer Tour in Manitoba, Masters is amped up and ready to extend his run. He’s all set to spend more time grappling in the land of the Maple Leaf and will be headlining the tour in Ontario!

This global wrestling superstar, known for his time in the WWE, has used his wrestling career as a launchpad. Today, he’s one of the most active and sought-after wrestlers across the globe, having competed in countless countries.

Ontario, get ready! ‘The Masterpiece’ is continuing his quest to be the world’s best journeyman pro wrestler. And he’s set his sights on dominating the Canadian competition throughout the province.

Here’s your chance to see ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters live in action. Here are the Ontario events he’ll be headlining:

July 4 – Bradford, ON

July 5 – Sudbury, ON

July 6 – Elliot Lake, ON

July 7 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

July 8 – Thunder Bay, ON

For full tour information, as it becomes available, make sure to visit www.cwecanada.ca. Get ready to rumble, Ontario! Chris Masters is coming to town!

We’ve got some hot-off-the-press news for you. Due to some unexpected scheduling hiccups, Laredo Kid won’t be able to attend CWE’s Cruel Summer Tour in Ontario scheduled for July 4th through 8th. But worry not, because we’ve got a worthy replacement ready to rock the ring!

Guess who’s here to save the day? It’s none other than the living legend himself – ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters! After headlining CWE’s June Cruel Summer Tour in Manitoba, Masters is amped up and ready to extend his run. He’s all set to spend more time grappling in the land of the Maple Leaf and will be headlining the tour in Ontario!

This global wrestling superstar, known for his time in the WWE, has used his wrestling career as a launchpad. Today, he’s one of the most active and sought-after wrestlers across the globe, having competed in countless countries.

Ontario, get ready! ‘The Masterpiece’ is continuing his quest to be the world’s best journeyman pro wrestler. And he’s set his sights on dominating the Canadian competition throughout the province.

Here’s your chance to see ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters live in action. Here are the Ontario events he’ll be headlining:

July 4 – Bradford, ON

July 5 – Sudbury, ON

July 6 – Elliot Lake, ON

July 7 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

July 8 – Thunder Bay, ON

For full tour information, as it becomes available, make sure to visit www.cwecanada.ca. Get ready to rumble, Ontario! Chris Masters is coming to town!

We’ve got some hot-off-the-press news for you. Due to some unexpected scheduling hiccups, Laredo Kid won’t be able to attend CWE’s Cruel Summer Tour in Ontario scheduled for July 4th through 8th. But worry not, because we’ve got a worthy replacement ready to rock the ring!

Guess who’s here to save the day? It’s none other than the living legend himself – ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters! After headlining CWE’s June Cruel Summer Tour in Manitoba, Masters is amped up and ready to extend his run. He’s all set to spend more time grappling in the land of the Maple Leaf and will be headlining the tour in Ontario!

This global wrestling superstar, known for his time in the WWE, has used his wrestling career as a launchpad. Today, he’s one of the most active and sought-after wrestlers across the globe, having competed in countless countries.

Ontario, get ready! ‘The Masterpiece’ is continuing his quest to be the world’s best journeyman pro wrestler. And he’s set his sights on dominating the Canadian competition throughout the province.

Here’s your chance to see ‘The Masterpiece’ Chris Masters live in action. Here are the Ontario events he’ll be headlining:

July 4 – Bradford, ON

July 5 – Sudbury, ON

July 6 – Elliot Lake, ON

July 7 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

July 8 – Thunder Bay, ON

For full tour information, as it becomes available, make sure to visit www.cwecanada.ca. Get ready to rumble, Ontario! Chris Masters is coming to town!