Authorities believe the accused used multiple social media accounts to target and lure underage victims

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers are appealing to the public for assistance, as they believe there might be additional victims yet to come forward.

The investigation was launched by the TBPS Child Abuse Unit in August 2022 following allegations of a sexual assault against an underage victim. The accused, a 20-year-old Thunder Bay man, allegedly exploited social media to meet the young victim, provided them with alcohol, and subsequently sexually assaulted them. The accused and the victim are known to each other, but to protect the victim’s identity, no further details are being released.

The man in question, Krishtian Lynne Himes, also known as Hymes, was arrested and appeared in bail court on February 14, 2023. He faces several charges including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, and luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

In a recent development, the Cyber Crime Unit of TBPS, after a thorough investigation, has now added additional charges against Himes, including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possession for the purpose of distribution of child pornography.

Evidence suggests that Himes regularly attempted to engage with underage individuals through various social media platforms. As such, the police are urging the public to aid in their investigation as they assess the possibility of additional victims.

The police have released a list of social media usernames believed to have been used by Himes:

On Instagram: tbaydisposables, tbaygreenguy, YungKeezy, 807, Kris Muncha Quchi, Krishtian.

On Snapchat: Kbudz807, bandokay.807, greenbastard807, Krishtianoh, j_storms69, Aydenosmar, franklin69420, Kplugs807, Krishtian807.

The TBPS is encouraging anyone who may have been targeted or had interactions with these usernames to examine their social media accounts and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.