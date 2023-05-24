Authorities Urge Caution as Fire Hazard Levels Range from Low to Extreme Across the Region

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – In the latest update from the Northwest Fire Region, a new wildfire has been confirmed as of Wednesday evening. The fire, designated as Red Lake 3, is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of Una Lake and the same distance west of the Brokenmouth River Conservation Reserve. Currently spanning 0.7 hectares, the blaze is not yet under control.

The fire hazard risk across the Northwest Region tonight presents a mixed picture, ranging from low to extreme levels. The eastern and southern sections of the region carry mostly low to moderate hazard risks. Meanwhile, the central and western areas of the region show moderate to high risks, with pockets of extreme fire hazard conditions notably surrounding Red Lake and near the Manitoba border. For a more detailed look at the fire hazard conditions in your vicinity, you can refer to the Interactive Map provided by authorities.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) is urging the public to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning activities. Instead of burning yard waste and woody debris, AFFES suggests alternatives such as composting or using local landfills. If burning is the only option, they advise residents to strictly adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

According to these regulations, fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Individuals should ensure they have adequate tools and water on hand to contain the fire at its site. For more information on safe outdoor burning, the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations can be consulted.

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please call 310-FIRE. For forest fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.