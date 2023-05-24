Lakehead University’s annual Convocation returns to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium in 2023 to celebrate the milestone achievements of its graduates at three ceremonies on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.

Up to 1,500 graduates are expected to attend Lakehead’s convocation ceremonies. In addition to celebrating its graduates, Lakehead will honour four exceptional people at convocation.

Each ceremony will be followed by a reception for grads and their supporters next to Lake Tamblyn on the Thunder Bay campus.

“Our 58th Convocation is about celebrating and acknowledging the exceptional achievements and potential of our graduates,” said Dr. Moira McPherson, Lakehead University’s President and Vice-Chancellor.

“The most recent years are likely the most challenging any Lakehead graduate has had to face and overcome, and we could not be prouder of each of them.

“Our Lakehead community is also looking forward to acknowledging the life’s work of this year’s honorary degree recipients and Fellow of the University — people who have each made vital contributions to our University, society, and communities,” she added.

The Hon. Marion Buller, the CBC’s Bob McDonald, and filmmaker Stephen Low will each be conferred an honorary degree for their extraordinary achievements and remarkable service.

Vonnie Cheng will be named a Fellow of the University for her unique contribution to the growth, development, welfare, and well-being of the University.

Honorary Degree Recipients

Hon. Marion R. Buller, C.M.