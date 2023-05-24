Authorities Seeking Information on Perpetrators Behind $1000 Fuel Siphoning Incident

SHUNIAH – News – On April 12, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation following a report of a fuel theft at the Flying J Truck Stop located in Shuniah Municipality, 33 km east of Thunder Bay.

The theft allegedly occurred on the premises where a dump truck was parked behind the truck stop. According to the OPP, the perpetrators siphoned off an estimated $1000 worth of fuel from the truck between the evening of April 11, 2023, and the morning of April 12, 2023.

Investigators from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the OPP responded promptly to the report and are currently leading the inquiry into this incident.

Members of the public are being urged to assist with the investigation. If anyone has any information about the individuals responsible for this theft, they are encouraged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Those who have pertinent information but wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Anonymously providing information that leads to a resolution in this case may render the informant eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.